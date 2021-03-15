'In the Heights' New Trailer Brings Hope to People All Over the World -- Watch!

In the Heights is bringing the much-needed paciencia y fe that we all need!

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Lin-Manuel Miranda-created musical debuted on Sunday, getting people hyped for its summer release.

"Let me just listen to my block," Leslie Grace as Nina tells Corey Hawkins' Benny at the start of the trailer, as mesmerizing dance sequences with people all over Washington Heights take over the screen. Anthony Ramos as Usnavi then appears as he tells his story about his sueñito and fighting for what you want.

"When it came to dreams, we had to keep scraping by," Usnavi says as he's seen with Melissa Barrera's Vanessa. "Today's all we got, so we cannot stop because this is our block."

The Tony Award-winning story is directed by Jon M. Chu and follows Ramos' Usnavi, who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune. Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits co-star.

The first trailer debuted back in December 2019, before the world shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a sneak peek of the newly released trailer with reporters on Saturday, Chu said, "We've had a hard year but this movie has so much joy, so much passion, so much community and so much hope in it that it pours out in every frame."

Miranda also added that watching the trailer was "really overwhelming" for him.

The film's cast has praised the musical non-stop, with Ramos previously telling ET it will be "a moment" for all Latinxs.

"It's gonna be a moment for us. You never know what's going to happen with anything you do, but when you do something that you believe in [it's amazing]," he marveled. "The movie hasn't come out but I'm proud of it already because I know what it felt like. I know those days on set where 75 Latin people are in the streets just cheering each other on before the 15th take of a huge dance number, still pumped and hyped, and you feel that thing inside of us that has been waiting to come out of our community for years. What I'm saying is that we now have the opportunity to give to the world and it was just beautiful and it was a moment."

In the Heights will be released June 18. See more in the video below.