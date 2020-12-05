'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Arrested for Murder of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Ink Master star Daniel Silva has been arrested for murder in relation to the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie on Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division, a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling "at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control."

"Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue," the LAPD press statement said. "The driver of the McLaren exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid. No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, and both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital. Police state that "the passenger, a 25-year-old male… succumbed to his injuries" at the hospital.

It is alleged that Silva was the driver of the vehicle, while La Barrie is believed to be the passenger.

Silva is being held at the LAPD Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $200,000 bail, according to arrest records obtained by ET.

The accident, which occurred Sunday, was also La Barrie's 25th birthday. His brother, Jarrad La Barrie, shared the news in a message posted to Instagram.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," he wrote.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you," he continued, "i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f**king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."