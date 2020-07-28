'Insecure' Earns First-Ever Best Comedy Series Emmy Nomination

Insecure lowkey has a lot to celebrate. The HBO series scored its first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series on Tuesday.

The show scored eight nominations in total, including nods for creator and star Issa Rae for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Yvonne Orji for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Insecure, which aired its season 4 finale in June, has been nominated for three Primetime Emmys in the past, but never for Outstanding Comedy Series. In 2018, it scored a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rae and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) for Patrick Cady. The following year, Ava Berkofsky was nominated in the same category, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour).

The Peabody Award-winning series was renewed by HBO for a fifth season in May. Season 4, which explored the show's "most important relationship" -- that between Issa and Molly (Yvonne Orji) -- ended with the friends finally coming together to work out their differences. The pair's romantic lives, meanwhile, have been thrown into a tailspin, with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) telling Issa that he's expecting a baby with his ex, Condola (Christina Elmore), just as they were starting to rekindle their relationship.

Rae -- who started working on season 5 in quarantine -- teased the upcoming season is "very exciting." "All I'll say is that we'll be able to do some things this season that we haven't quite been able to do before," she told ET.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast by ABC on Sept. 20.