'Inside Amy Schumer' Returns After Five-Year Hiatus on Paramount Plus

Inside Amy Schumer is coming back! A new incarnation of Amy Schumer's comedy show is headed to Paramount+.

The news was announced during ViacomCBS' investor presentation on Wednesday. Inside Amy Schumer will return with five specials on the Paramount+ streaming service (currently CBS All Access).

The series first debuted in April 2013 on Comedy Central. It ran for four seasons, ending in mid-2016. Schumer was expected to return for a fifth season, but the show went on hiatus as she focused on her film, book and other ventures. No additional details about the upcoming specials were shared.

Additional Comedy Central content heading to Paramount+ includes a new Reno 911 series, titled Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon. There will also be a Workaholics movie based on the series starring Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck, who are expected to return.

There will also be a six-episode run of The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah, which will "explore stories across the societal landscape and talk with people behind the headlines," per Variety. There will also be a new Beavis and Butt-Head feature that will be a part of the upcoming revived animated series.

