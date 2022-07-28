Inside 'Home Town Takeover's Massive Renovation of Fort Morgan, Colorado (Exclusive)

HGTV's Home Town Takeover is back in action and in Colorado to give a full renovation to the small town of Fort Morgan.

This season is set to be bigger and better than before, and to accomplish their ambitious goals, Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier are teaming up with Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs to bring a new look to the tight-knit community.

ET's Lauren Zima was on site, and spoke with the show's hosts and dream makers about the enormous undertaking.

"Over the next four months, we are going to help renovate business and homes," Dave shared excitedly while talking about how they are going to be tackling a whopping 18 renovation projects -- up from the 12 they did last season when working on the town of Wetumpka, Alabama.

Ben said that their overhauling will bring new life to "community spaces all across this great town."

According to Dave, there will be "hundreds" of people, both hired contractors and townspeople, helping with the massive endeavor.

"The town is literally pitching in," Jenny added. "Everyone is involved, everyone's a part of this."

Fans will get to see the monumental project take place over six episodes, as the town comes together for a transformation of unprecedented proportions.

Nestled just over an hour outside of Denver, Fort Morgan struggles to compete with the larger city's entertainment and shopping availability. Right now, the town is mostly known for its plentiful agricultural and manufacturing jobs, without a draw for much else.

Tasked with reinvigorating Fort Morgan's main street experience, the renovation experts will seek to amplify the town's charm, building community pride and luring tourists off of the nearby Interstate 76.

The new season is slated to premiere in early 2023.