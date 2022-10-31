Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'

"I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about the producers approaching her with the idea to dress up as the Jennifer's Body actress. "To be able to team up with Jerry as my MGK. It doesn’t get any better than that."

"I thought it was really funny," O'Connell adds about the idea. "They were like, ‘What if you were MGK and what if Natalie was Megan Fox?' I thought it was really funny."

For Morales, the transition involved a little tape and an “instant facelift” to transform the shape of her eyes and contacts to change her eye color. O’Connell’s transition involved a lot of practice sticking out his tongue and some edgy clothes.

Morales knows that in order to channel Megan, it’s all all about the smoldering look.

"Megan does not like to talk very much, she’s not very expressive," she says about getting into character. "She’s, you know, she’s very stoic."

However, both co-hosts had to get used to the big hair transformation.

"It’s not real hair that would cost too much but it’s very close," Morales says about her new dark tresses. "And it’s gorgeous and I might wear this home."

For O’Connell, he says whatever he has to do to get into character, he's all for it.

"I could say something about, like, wigs," he says. "It’s fun, it’s like, I love them. You know, you do pin these wigs in a little bit. The pain is temporary, but MGK is forever."

While O’Connell’s wife, Rebecca Romijn, isn’t getting in on the costume with him, he does think MGK and Megan are the perfect costume to keep things sexy.

“It's a great idea for a costume if you’re a couple because if you’re a brunette, you can wear a blonde wig if your MGK. If you're blonde, you can wear a brunette wig to be Megan Fox," he says. "It’s a good couples thing. You can dress a little sexy. People love that on Halloween."

He adds, "I love those two as a couple. I think they're really talented."

When it comes to how MGK and Megan -- who channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee this year -- will receive O’Connell and Morales' costumes, they hope it's with a little blood.

"I’m hoping they cheers us with their blood," Morales quips.

"I think they're gonna like it. This is a celebration of them," O’Connell adds.

O’Connell and Morales’ co-stars also joined in on the Halloween fun. Akbar Gbajabiamila transformed into Shaft, Amanda Kloots was a full ice blonde as Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi and Sheryl Underwood was the hot girl coach, Megan Thee Stallion.

The Talk Halloween episode airs Monday Oct. 31 on CBS.