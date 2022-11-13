Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party.

"Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.

In another clip, Khloe shared a picture of the balloons that read "Happy Birthday Dream," that hung over a pool. Dream’s auntie also shared a picture of her cake.

Khloe gave her followers a look inside the party, which included a slimy crafts station. In a video, Khloe talks to the birthday girl as she plays with some blue slime and shows off her purple lips -- courtesy of her snow cone.

Dream, who wore a cute butterfly-filled romper – also had a dance party with her Lovey, Kris Jenner and cousin, True Thompson. In the clip, the three hit the dance floor as the Tones and I’s "Dance Monkey" plays. The girls also danced to songs by Fergie and Outkast. In another video, Khloe dances with Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago.

Not pictured in any of Khloe's clips was Dream's father, Rob.

Dream celebrated her 6th birthday on Thursday. In honor of her special day, her parents took to their respective social media accounts to show her some love.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to a picture of his daughter smiling wide for the camera while playing inside a dinosaur egg.

"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," Blac Chyna wrote next to a video of Dream rocking a red outfit in the car. In the clip, the model asks the birthday girl, "How do you feel? How do you feel? You’re turning six."

Dream’s Lovey also took to her respective social media account to pen a message to her granddaughter and share some adorable pics.

"I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!! You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo 😍❤️🙏🎂🥳 @robkardashianofficial."