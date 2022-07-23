‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Debuts Trailer During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The anticipated new TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire debuted a new trailer during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The extended look at the series comes ahead of its debut in October, the same night as the return of The Walking Dead.

Based on the late author’s legendary gothic novel, the series tells the “epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality” as it follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Claudia (Bailey Bass) and journalist journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

After becoming annoyed by “the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

In addition to the trailer, AMC debuted several new images of the series, which is said to be truer to the book than the popular 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas.

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

Interview With the Vampire debuts Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ the same night.