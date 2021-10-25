'Inventing Anna' Shares First Look at Julia Garner as the Fake German Heiress Anna Delvey

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna is the upcoming true-crime drama about Anna Sorokin, who, while pretending to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey, conned friends and New York elites out of thousands of dollars with the hope of launching a SoHo House-type lavish art club in various hot spots around the country. The series stars Julia Garner -- and ahead of its 2022 debut, Netflix shared the first official look at the Emmy-winning actress as the grifter at the height of her scheming and then behind bars after her plan fell apart.

Inspired by the New York magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” by Jessica Pressler, whose previous work for the magazine served as the basis for the acclaimed Jennifer Lopez film Hustlers, Inventing Anna follows a journalist named Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) investigating the Instagram-famous con woman to determine if she truly is playing people or just living out the new American dream. Over the course of their time together, the two develop a dark and funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial while Vivian tries to figure out the truth behind Anna Sorokin.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

In addition to Garner and Chlumsky, the star-studded series also includes Katie Lowes as Rachel, a follower of Delvey’s seemingly inspired by former Vanity Fair employee Rachel Williams, who was stuck with a $60,000 bill for a lavish trip to Marrakesh, Morocco; Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke, a celebrity fitness trainer hired by Sorokin; The Bold Type actress Alexis Floyd as a hotel employee named Neff; and Succession breakout Arian Moayed as Todd, Sorokin’s defense lawyer.

Rounding out the cast is Anders Holm as Vivian’s husband, Jack; Anna Deavere Smith as aging magazine employee Maud; Shondaland regular Jeff Perry as Lou, another aging magazine employee; Terry Kinney as a war correspondent named Barry; and Jennifer Esposito as Talia Mallay, an owner of a lavish lifestyle brand.

“Being in Shondaland has been a dream come true,” Cox previously told ET about working with Rhimes. “I’m such a huge fan of [Shonda’s] work, everything she’s about, everything she stands for.” While she couldn’t spoil anything about the series, she adds that filming all around New York City has “been glorious so far. Shonda Rhimes is everything.”

Inventing Anna will debut on Netflix in 2022.