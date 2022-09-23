Is Taylor Swift Headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift fans went into a frenzy after the NFL announced Friday its multi-year partnership with Apple Music as the new sponsor for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

But it wasn't so much the announcement that had Swifties excited. It was the timing: the NFL dropped the news at exactly midnight, leading Swift fans to make the connection with the singer who is famous for dropping major news at midnight, like her new TikTok series dubbed Midnights Mayhem. That connection alone led Swifties to believe she's next to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

ET has learned Swift is not currently scheduled to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, however, there are more significant clues fans have picked up on that could mean she will end up being next year's performer. For starters, Pepsi ending its partnership with the NFL seemingly paved the way for Swift -- who in 2013 struck a long-term partnership with Pepsi rival Coca-Cola -- to finally step onto the world's biggest music stage.

She's also no stranger to Apple Music, as the "All Too Well" singer has starred in commercials for the music streaming giant.

And then there's this: Swift's upcoming 10th studio album is, coincidentally, called Midnights. The clues had just about everyone thinking it was all but set in stone that Swift would headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift fans certainly have plenty to be excited about -- Midnights drops Oct. 21.