Jack Harlow Wears a Lil Nas X Shirt on BET Awards Carpet

Jack Harlow is supporting his friend, Lil Nas X -- following his snub from this year's ceremony -- on the 2022 BET Awards! On Sunday, the “First Class” rapper hit the carpet rocking a Lil Nas X T-shirt that he paired with Givenchy shoes and pants.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to react to his friend's fashion statement. "wow i really love this man," the rapper responded to a tweet featuring a photo of Harlow from the carpet.

Harlow and Lil Nas X collaborated together on the hit single, "Industry Baby." Harlow was nominated for one BET Award this year, and Lil Nas X was nominated for none.

Harlow, 24, is facing off against Drake, Future, J.Cole, Kanye West, Lil Baby and Kendrick Lamar in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category.

The rapper is also set to make his debut on the BET Awards stage with a performance at the ceremony.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X called out the BET Awards for their lack of support of "Black excellence" after the network announced the nominations for this year's awards. In since-deleted tweets, the Montero artist vented his frustrations about being snubbed by the show for the second year in a row -- and on the first day of Pride Month and Black Music Month, too.

On Friday, Lil Nas X released the “Late To Da Party” featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again. In the highly anticipated single’s music video, the rapper mocked his recent feud with BET.

Ahead of the song’s release, Lil Nas X posted the cover image for the new single, which shows (presumably) him peeing on a BET Award in a toilet -- a reference to Kanye West's 2020 social media video of himself urinating on a GRAMMY.

BET responded to Lil Nas X with a statement saying that they not only love the rapper, but have showcased "his extraordinary talent and creativity" twice on their show, once at the BET Awards in 2019 and again in 2021.