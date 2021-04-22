Jack Osbourne Celebrates 18-Year Sobriety Anniversary

Jack Osbourne is opening up about his journey with sobriety. The 35-year-old former reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he is now 18 years sober.

Posting a screen shot of a breakdown of his hours, days, months, and years sober from the Twelve Steps app, the father of three also wrote about battling addiction.

"It’s not that it gets easier or harder, It’s just that it’s life on life’s terms. If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it is possible if you are willing to do the work," he wrote. "Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me. #sobersbetter."

Jack's post comes just days after his older sister, Kelly Osbourne, opened up about relapsing after almost four years of sobriety.

In a candid Instagram Stories video on Monday, the 36-year-old TV personality opened up about her recent struggles.

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."

Kelly added that she is "sober today" and later went on to share some photos of herself, writing, "She’s back!!!!! Let’s do this!!!#sobrietyrocks," and "New hair!! New outlook!! 💜🤔."