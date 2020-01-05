Jack Osbourne Says He Won't Let a 'Disease Started by Bats' Kill His Dad (Exclusive)

Jack Osbourne is determined to keep his family healthy and safe amid the coronavirus outbreak -- but he hasn't let the pandemic hurt his sense of humor.

The Portals to Hell host recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier via video chat, and he opened up about how he and his father, Ozzy Osbourne -- who are both high-risk with regards to COVID-19 and its most serious symptoms -- have been holding up amid social distancing and lockdowns.

"I'm doing great you know. Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible," shared Jack, who's been open and public about his battle with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Meanwhile, his 71-year-old father was diagnosed with Parkinson's earlier this year, but Jack said his dad "is doing pretty good" amid the pandemic.

"He's a little depressed because he can't do anything. And he's fallen victim to watching the news all day," Jack shared. "I'm like, 'Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the you know, the broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV of news right now."

Ozzy -- who cancelled his World Tour in February in order to undergo medical treatments, which were subsequently postponed by the pandemic -- has one of the wilder reputations when it comes to rock musicians, and Jack explained exactly why he doesn't want one of the most famous stories from Ozzy's career to become a bitter irony.

"Here's the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That's not how this is going, ok?" Jack joked, evoking the infamous story of how his father once bit the head off of a bat during a concert in 1982. "This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back."

While Jack and his family are trying to stay safe amid the outbreak, the TV star said he's trying to make the most of his time on lockdown and spending it with his kids.

"There's like this looming shadow of impending doom, and like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe this is happening.' But then I'm on a really good routine at home. I'm exercising everyday, I'm like being one of those [people]. Trying to do good at home," he explained. "I’m just not posting about it."

According to Jack, he's been "preparing for this since January" when he first saw how bad the outbreak had gotten in China. Which is why he was prepared for his Travel Channel series Portals to Hell to go on a production hiatus long before they actually did.

"I wasn't so surprised when you know collectively between myself and the network, we were like let's go on hold," he shared. "I think better safe than sorry. Let's weight the options here."

However, the produced episodes of his series -- which feature Jack visiting and investigating haunted houses and frightening locations across the country -- are still airing, and he's also gotten his dad and his mother, Sharon Osbourne, in on the fun.

They didn't come with him, though. Instead, they are taking part in a companion series, Portals to Hell -- Watching With the Osbournes, a virtual watch party with Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and his co-host Katrina Weidman, where they watch the episode, talk about what happens and dish on behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming the episode.

While one might assume Ozzy -- known by fans as the Prince of Darkness -- might be a big fan of ghosts and the supernatural, but Jack says he's actually a skeptic who refuses to accept that he actually does believe.

"He's like an old curmudgeon [and says], 'It's all make believe!' But then when you get him going, he's like, 'OK well there was this one time I was at this house and this happened and I don't know,' and then he tries to convince himself that it did not really happen," Jack shared. "So we believe and yet they don't believe."

"And I think they were just a little like, 'Wait, what is it that our son does?' So it was kind of interesting for them to watch me work," he added.

The show has now suspended production, but Jack is already thinking about how to bring the series back safely when social distancing mandates begin to loosen and more states start opening up.

"We're talking, 'When we're going to places, are we just going to rent a tour bus and actually live on the tour bus and drive from location to location so we're avoiding airports?' Jack explained, adding that everything about the logistics of production are going to be different.

However, fans can see the whole family come together, remotely, with Portals to Hell -- Watching With the Osbournes -- which debuted Thursday at 8 p.m., ahead of an all new episode of Jack's Portals to Hell on The Travel Channel.