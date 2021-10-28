Jada Pinkett Smith Clarifies Comments About Her and Will's Sex Life

Jada Pinkett Smith is clarifying comments about her sex life with Will Smith. The 50-year-old Red Table Talk host took to Twitter on Wednesday to address a statement she made on the most recent episode of her Facebook Watch series.

"Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves," she wrote. "Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️"

On the episode to which Jada referred, she told her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest Gwyneth Paltrow, about the difficulties of maintaining a long-lasting relationship, especially in the bedroom, after more than two decades of marriage.

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997, and will celebrate their 24th anniversary on New Year's Eve. They share two kids, Willow, 20, and Jaden, 23. Will is also dad to Trey, 28, from a previous relationship.

"It's hard," she admitted. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old... I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

That behavior is something Jada said she's grown out of, though it can still be "uncomfortable" to express her wants and desires.

"Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same. I really try [to do that]. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy," she said. "[Especially], I think, around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about a lot and there's so much fantasy around it."

