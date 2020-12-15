Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About 'Devastating Heartbreak' on 'Red Table Talk'

The ladies are getting real about love and heartbreak on this week's Red Table Talk. Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith shared their stories on Tuesday's episode alongside Jada and Will Smith's personal relationship counselor, Michaela Boehm.



"You know, I have had plenty of heartbreak in my life, devastating heartbreak. But what I am still trying to learn is allowing for that tenderness, versus [going into fight mode]," Jada shared, without getting specific about relationships.



"I think that has a lot to do with the fear of being hurt. You don’t want to feel rejected, you don’t want to feel unloved. Being programmed, and believing, 'Girl, don’t let those tears come, because you will fall apart and you might not be able to put yourself back together again,'" she admitted.



The group also offered advice to Red Table Talk viewers during the episode, while Willow and Adrienne shared their personal heartbreak -- both romantic and not.



"This year has really been the passing of my mother-in-law," Adrienne shared. "It was [due to] COVID. It was very painful. And then not being able to gather and celebrate her life the way we ordinarily would."



"I have had [a lot of romantic heartbreak in my life]," she noted. "This one particular failure in one of my marriages that I really built up in my head that this was my one true love and I’ll never love like this again. It wasn’t a divorce that I wanted but at the end of the day when you really, really look at the relationship honestly it’s like, 'This one's going nowhere but to divorce.' I really feel like you have to kind of take some time and be honest with yourself."



Willow, meanwhile, got candid about the heartbreak she's experienced within her own love life. The 20-year-old is rumored to be dating Tyler Cole.



"I have had some personal decisions I needed to make this year that were really hard. I just had to just learn how to set some boundaries in my romantic relationship/ships, and I am so grateful that my partner was just open to what I had to say," Willow said. "And when you truly love someone, no matter what you are gonna want what’s best for them. I felt like I was almost making the situation bigger than it needed to be because once I stepped up to the plate and made the decision I needed to make, it was almost as if all of the stress and heartbreak I was feeling beforehand was [gone]."



"And you guys really did a good job working it out together," Jada praised Willow.



"Michaela helped a lot," Willow admitted with a laugh.



Tune-in to new episodes of Red Table Talk Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.