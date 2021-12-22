Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris Celebrates 31 Years of Living Clean After Drug Addiction

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is commemorating an important milestone in her life.

The TV personality -- who co-hosts Red Table Talk with daughter Jada Pinkett Smith and granddaughter Willow Smith -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a message about her sobriety journey.

"So I'm outside and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still," Banfield-Norris said in her video. "Today is my anniversary, my clean date. 31 years, one day at a time."

Banfield-Norris has detailed her battle with narcotics addiction during past episodes of Red Table Talk, and revealed that had abused drugs, mainly heroin, for over 20 years.

"'I spent so many years in that insanity of active addiction," she shared in her Instagram post. "Running in and out, and just that revolving door -- you know, trying to get my life back together."

Ultimately, she said it was her decision to "surrender" to the reality of her situation that allowed her to get clean.

"That surrender was a struggle," she shared. "But it was the surrender that was the beginning of the change in my life."

She also quoted a passage from the Basic Text of Narcotics Anonymous that she felt was particularly significant in her own journey.

"When at the end of the road we find that we can no longer function as a human being, either with or without drugs, we all face the same dilemma: Either go on as best we can to the bitter ends -- jails, institutions or death -- or find a new way to live," Banfield-Norris quoted.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.