Jaden Smith Addresses Sofia Richie Romance Rumors After Their Beach Day

Jaden Smith isn't letting the Sofia Richieromance rumors influence him. In fact, he wasn't even aware that they existed!

During On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 22-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was asked about the photos that surfaced earlier this month of himself and Richie, 22, holding hands and hugging on the beach following her recent split from Scott Disick.

"I actually don't look at the Internet, so I didn't see that," Smith told Seacrest.

He added that a fun beach outing is not out of the norm for the longtime pals.

"You know, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years," he explained. "We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. And yeah, we're just homies and we love each other. It was fun."

Richie and Smith were romantically linked when they were teenagers, but their youthful romance reportedly came to an end in 2013.

In August, ET confirmed that Richie and Disick had officially ended their romance after the on-off couple were spotted spending the Fourth of July together. For more, watch the clip below: