Jake Gyllenhaal and Longtime Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Jake Gyllenhaal is stepping out with his girlfriend. On Sunday, the 41-year-old actor made a rare red carpet appearance with his longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu, at the Paris premiere of his upcoming flick, Ambulance.

Gyllenhaal looked dapper in a blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and black pants, while his ladylove, a 26-year-old French model, stunned in a sparkly black dress and tights.

The pair looked happy as can be as they stood close and posed for pics, even turning to each other and laughing at one point.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu made their red carpet debut back in October, when they posed with Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal at the premiere of The Lost Daughter during the New York Film Festival. The private couple was first romantically linked in 2018 when they were spotted together in New York City.

In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, Gyllenhaal revealed he was ready to focus on his personal life, after prioritizing his career for years.

"I'm interested in my life, even more so than my work. I've reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way. I've seen how much of my life I've neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea," he said at the time. "[I've] lightened up. Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I've turned to my family, I've turned to my friends and I've turned to love. I'm a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that."

Work isn't totally on the back burner, though. The day after Gyllenhaal and Cadieu's red carpet outing, the actor was tapped to host the April 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. His second turn hosting the late-night series will come the day after the theatrical release of Ambulance on April 8.