James Charles Apologizes to Alicia Keys For Slamming Her New Beauty Line

James Charles is sending his apologies to Alicia Keys. After slamming the singer for launching a new lifestyle beauty brand with E.L.F., the YouTuber took to Twitter again on Thursday to take back what he says was a "childish" subtweet.

"Yesterday, I posted a subtweet about how I thought some celebrities shouldn't launch makeup lines. It was about @aliciakeys," Charles shared in a statement. "A few years ago, she announced that she no longer would wear makeup, so I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave."

"I deleted the tweet after a few mins because it's childish to indirect tweet someone & I am not the gatekeeper of makeup," he added. "Anyone should be able to secure their bag and it's not up to me which brands people should or shouldn't support."

Charles said he's glad he did delete his original tweet, because after reading further, "I learned that the beauty line is SKINCARE."

"This was my mistake and I should've read more before tweeting, because literally who BETTER to talk about keeping your skin clear without makeup?" he said. "Regardless of my intention with my tweet, it ended up being a microaggression against someone I respect, so to @aliciakeys I owe a direct apology - I'm sorry."

"I wasn't my place to gate keep this industry," he added. "I can't wait to support and try out the products and I know the brand will be worth a billion in a few years."

E.L.F.'s chairman and CEO, Tarang Amin, said in a statement to Allure that the company's new venture with Keys will be far more than just another celebrity collaboration.

"We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia's vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension," the statement read. "As a brand builder, I'm excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation."

"Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless," added Kory Marchisotto, E.L.F.'s chief marketing officer and president of the new brand with Keys. "Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty."