James Corden Has Minor Eye Surgery, Halts 'Late Late Show' Filming

James Corden is calling in sick from work. The late-night host shared on Instagram that he's going to have to take off a few days from filming the Late Late Show from his home.

"Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday," he wrote on Wednesday. "I am doing well and recovering but won't be able to film new episodes for a few nights."

Praising the viewers of the CBS late-night program, Corden added, "Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Show from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody."

The surgery comes after Corden admitted to Joe Jonas on Monday's Late Late Show that eye issues were why he wasn't driving during Justin Bieber's recent "Carpool Karaoke."

"The genuine reason why I didn't drive with Justin Bieber? I had a problem with my eye and we were worried that it wasn't safe," he shared.

"I believe you, because we were on your show a few months later. I remember you telling me that, so I can back you up again," Jonas replied. "Even though that sounds like a big lie, it's true."

