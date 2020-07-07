James Corden to Make Children's Book 'Real Pigeons Fight Crime' Into Nickelodeon Movie and TV Series

James Corden has a new project! On Tuesday, Nickelodeon announced that it has inked a multi-platform deal with Fulwell 73, the production company headed up by Ben Winston and the 41-year-old Late Late Show host.

Corden and Winston will produce both an animated movie and an animated TV series based off of the children's book Real Pigeons Fight Crime, which was first published in 2018. Both projects are being developed to air on all Nickelodeon platforms.

Written by Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood, Real Pigeons Fight Crime reveals the secret life of crime-busting pigeons who set out to keep a town safe.

"We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on these wonderful, charming and funny books, and can’t wait to help bring them to life for kids everywhere!" Winston said in a press release.

"Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience," added Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development. "By fusing the humor and expertise of the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do--fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe!"

For more with Corden, check out ET's recent exclusive interview with him.