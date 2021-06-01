James Marsden Reveals He Turned Down a Role in 'Magic Mike' Over THIS Fear

The 47-year-old actor revealed on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden that he actually was offered a role in the 2012 stripper-themed film, but turned it down due to one big fear.

"I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie," Marsden admitted. "Just all my lines would be cut out and I'd be an extra just rushing around in a g-string. So I think it was a lack of courage on my part. But then I was like, 'What am I doing?' ... I should have just done it."

"I have friends and family that still think it was a wise idea for me not to do it, because they don't want to see me like that," he continued. "I could have probably jumped in and had fun with that."

Marsden currently stars as Stu Redman in CBS All Access' The Stand. While speaking to ET last year, the actor opened up about how the pandemic series (based on Stephen King's 1978 novel of the same name) resonates with what we're dealing with today amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

"[King] is brilliant. I think the word genius gets thrown around too casually nowadays, but he genuinely is one," Marsden raved. "He has a real curiosity about humanity and where we're going, and exploring those things that scare us. The mysteries of where we're going on this earth and what could stop us, what could end it all.

"I think he probably found himself exploring those ideas back in the '70s," he continued. "I sure would love to ask him what's coming next."

