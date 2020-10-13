James Van Der Beek Reflects on 'Drastic Changes' As He and Family Arrive in Texas

The Van Der Beeks have made it to Texas. After a couple of fun and long weeks on the road, James Van Der Beek, wife Kimberly, their five kids -- Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, Gwendolyn, 2 -- and new pups have arrived at their new home.

The actor posted a series of photos on his Instagram on Tuesday, reflecting on the "drastic changes" he and his family have had in the last 10 months, as they start a new life in a new town.

"And... we’ve landed. In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god)," James began, also mentioning that a business colleague "hijacked" his project and stabbed him in the back, and he was also "prematurely booted off" Dancing With the Stars.

"And my mom died. And a shut-down," he added. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."

James and his family set off on a road trip from Los Angeles to just outside of Austin, Texas, at the end of last month.

In August, during an appearance on The Make Down podcast, Kimberly shared a bit of insight into her family's decision to move.

"I think we're in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature," she explained. "And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I'm going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I'm living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit."

The couple had been documenting their road trip, sharing pictures and video of their stops, which included the Grand Canyon.

"I visited #GrandCanyon when I was a kid. And despite the chaos of the past thirty years... she’s still there," James wrote. "Unchanged by all the stupid stuff we’ve been up to. Was reminded today just how small we are, and how temporary our time here is. #MakeItCount."

Kimberly also reflected while on the drive, writing in one of her posts, "Road trips are for bonding and recalibrating."