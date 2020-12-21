Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Husband Christopher Guest on Their 36th Anniversary

Congratulations are in order! Jamie Lee Curtis and husband Christopher Guest are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary.

In commemoration of the impressive milestone, the Knives Out star took to social media to share a special tribute to the beloved filmmaker and their strong relationship.

"One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris," Curtis, 62, wrote, alongside and black-and-white throwback snapshot of herself and her husband from their younger days. "Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding. My hand in his. Then and now."

Curtis added, "Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy."

Curtis reposted the message from where she'd shared it originally, which was on the page for her online store My Hand In Yours, which benefits Children's Hospital Los Angeles and showcases jewelry and bespoke home decor from different artists and craftspeople.

Curtis and guest, 72, first tied the knot in 1984. The pair share two children.

Congrats to the happy couple on their long love!