Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Tribute to Daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day: 'A Mother's Love Knows No Judgment'

Jamie Lee Curtis is honoring her daughter. To mark Trans Visibility Day on Friday, the 64-year-old actress posted a tribute to her youngest child, 27-year-old Ruby, who publicly came out as transgender in July 2021.

In the pic, Curtis and Ruby are both mid-laugh, as the proud mom lovingly touches her daughter's chin. Curtis is also mom to Annie, 36. She adopted both of her children with her husband of nearly four decades, Christopher Guest.

"Love is love. A mother's love knows no judgment," Curtis wrote. "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."

Curtis concluded, "On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday"

With Ruby's permission, Curtis told AARP Magazine in 2021 that she and Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

After Curtis won her first Oscar, she spoke about the possibility of de-gendering the ceremony's acting categories in the future.

"As the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand. In all the areas, in all the branches...we're not anywhere near there," Curtis said in the show's press room. "To de-gender the category, I'm also concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I have also been working hard to promote. So, it's a complicated question, but I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women."

Shortly thereafter, Curtis revealed that she'd given her statuette they/them pronouns.

"In support of my daughter, Ruby. I'm having them be a they/them. I'm going to just call them them," Curtis said on the Today show. "They/them, and they are doing great, they're settling in, and I just, in my life, I never thought in a million years that I'd have this couple days, and I'm very moved by the whole thing."