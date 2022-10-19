Jana Kramer Describes Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin's Infidelity: 'I Went Real Crazy'

After Jana Kramer put pen to paper on her divorce papers, she took a bat to her pantry door in the aftermath of her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin.

During a gut-wrenching conversation about toxic forgiveness with the ladies on Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old country singer recalled being "mad as hell" about what led to the divorce and that she and her friends went to town on some of Causisn's favorite things. Yes, even a pantry door, but for a much different reason.

"I shattered so many things in my house," Kramer said.

When Will Smith's ex-wife and special guest host, Sheree Zampino, asked if she shattered her stuff or his, Kramer revealed Caussin's stuff took the brunt end of her frustration.

"So-- no, there was this, like, pantry door. He wanted it to say ‘Pantry Door.’ I'm like, ‘Would you like to label every door?’ Like, ‘Bathroom Door?'" Kramer asked sarcastically with a laugh. "So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat to it. And we just shattered it. And then, you know, I destroyed all of his Xboxes and all those things that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute."

In the same episode, Kramer -- who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, with the former pro football player -- opened up about why she kept forgiving Caussin, even after finding out about the infidelities.

"There were flags in the beginning, he had cheated a month into dating, but I'm like, 'It's OK, I've cheated in past relationships, and I didn't forgive myself for it, so, I'm gonna forgive you.' I can make this work. We can grow together," she said.

"And in the marriage, too, every time he cheated, first, second, third -- however many times, I'd be like, 'I forgive you,'" she continued.

But, after finding out he cheated on her with more than 13 women, Caussin called it quits after six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in July 2021, three months after Kramer announced their split.