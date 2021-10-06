Jana Kramer Is 'Single at the Moment' and No Longer Dating Jay Cutler, Source Says

Things between Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler have fizzled out.

Almost a month after the "Voices" singer and the former NFL quarterback were linked, a source tells ET that Kramer is single at the moment and no longer dating Cutler.

"The two briefly spent time together, but things have since died down between them," the source says.

Kramer and Cutler sparked dating rumors in early September when they were reported to be going on dates in Nashville, where they both live. At the end of the month, the two posed for pictures together during a night out and didn't leave each other's side.

A bit of drama ensued after ET reported that Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, blocked Kramer after finding out that the pair had gone on a date.

After Kramer's divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, was finalized in July, the One Tree Hill alum told ET she was already dating, even admitting to kissing "a few frogs."

"I have kissed a few frogs since divorce, but it is OK," she said, adding how she knows she's "worthy" of love.

"I am worthy and I can't wait to give somebody that love that I know that I deserve," she expressed. "I do believe that there is someone out there that will see everything that I do. I know I'm a great mom. I know I work really hard. I have a lot of love to give and I just hope that one day that's cherished."

She also touched on learning to keep her private life close to her. "I've learned the lesson of being almost too open in my words," she admitted. "I've said a lot of things on the podcast, Whine Down, and it kind of burned me with my last relationship. And I'm scared to talk about any relationship that isn't gonna...that I don't know, you know? So I just want to keep things close to me 'cause if not they will get so picked apart. I just wanna be careful about that 'cause I feel like I got really burned sharing too much of my last relationship. So I wanna keep things a little closer to my chest."

Hear more in the video above.