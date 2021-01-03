Jane Fonda Is the Definition of Sophistication at the 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda is timeless. The 83-year-old actress was a vision while making an appearance at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The bi-coastal ceremony, held from Beverly Hills and New York, included in-person presenters and virtual appearances, with Fonda appearing at the West Coast celebration.

The actress was the definition of sophistication while donning a cream-colored suit to the awards ceremony. She paired the suit with a silk ivory shirt and gold pointed-toe heels. She also had Pomellato La Gioia jewelry to complement her ensemble.

During the telecast, the iconic actress and her illustrious career were celebrated with the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night’s telecast.

Fonda has previously won seven Golden Globe awards, out of a total of 15 nominations throughout her career.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda," HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement released to ET. "For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time."

"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained," Sar continued. "We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."