Jared Leto Says Thirty Seconds to Mars Has 300 Unreleased Songs (Exclusive)

Jared Leto can't stop, won't stop! The 50-year-old actor-musician hit the red carpet at Sunday's 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, and told ET that while he's been racking up the acting credits as of late, his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, is not on the back burner.

The group's last album, America, was released in 2018, and Leto told ET's Kevin Frazier that he's now focused on "putting new Thirty Seconds to Mars music out into the world."

"We've been working on our new album for the past couple years," he revealed. "We have about 300 songs I think now. We're going to whittle it down and start releasing songs really soon."

Leto, who presented at the GRAMMYs, said the band also hopes to start touring again. "It has been a tough few years for everybody out there -- for audiences, for venues, for people that work at the venues, for the techs and the road crew," he sympathized. "We're excited about getting back out there and seeing if we can share what we do out there on the road."

Per usual, the Oscar-winning actor was as stylish as ever at the GRAMMYs -- wearing white boots, dark slacks, an embroidered low-cut shirt, several necklaces and sunglasses -- but admitted that he's not always as confident on the red carpet as he might appear.

"It's always just full of doubt and fear, my friend," the House of Gucci star quipped of his show-stopping style statements. "No, I [actually] don't really mind making a mistake or three. I don't take it very serious. It's just fashion and I just have fun with it. I work with the folks at Gucci and they take good care of me."

Leto was also celebrating starring in Morbius, which is currently the No. 1 movie in the world, and noted that he's still waiting to hear if there's going to be a sequel before he returns to his rigorous workout and diet regimen.

"That's what I love about the movie. It's challenging physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually and I love a deep dive," Leto shared. "Morbius was exactly that. It was a huge transformation and a brand-new character. I learned a lot and it's been a lot of fun."

Morbius is in theaters now.