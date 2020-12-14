Jared Padalecki Goes From Demon Hunter to Texas Ranger in First 'Walker' Trailer: Watch

Fresh off the end of Supernatural, Jared Padalecki is putting on his cowboy hat for The CW's Walker.

A reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, Padalecki says goodbye to Sam Winchester and hello to Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger who returns home to Austin, Texas, after being away on an undercover mission and is haunted by the death of his late wife, Emily (Genevieve Padalecki). As he digs into the circumstances surrounding her death, Cordell becomes convinced there was more to her death.

"It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart," Padalecki tweeted Monday morning, along with the first teaser for his upcoming drama series.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

In the 30-second promo, Cordell tells his brother, Liam (Keegan Allen), that "some things don't add up" in regard to his wife's death.

But his brother advises him that this rabbit hole he's about to enter is going to cause more pain: "You are chasing ghosts!"

As Cordell confides that his wife is all he thinks about, it's clear this is one road he isn't stepping off of anytime soon until he gets the answers he's looking for.

The series also stars Lindsey Morgan, Mitch Pileggi, Coby Bell, Molly Hagan, Jeff Pierre, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley and Odette Annable.

Walker premieres Thursday, Jan. 21 on The CW.

