Jasmine Tookes Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Juan David Borrero

Congrats to Jasmine Tookes! The 29-year-old model is engaged to Juan David Borrero, she announced on Instagram on Thursday.

"Si, mi amor! ♥️ We’re engaged!!! 🥰😭," Tookes wrote alongside photos from Borrero's proposal.

The model's fans and celeb friends took to the comments to gush over the happy news.

"i love you two so much and couldn’t be more happy!! Yes yes welcome to the fam @juandavidborrero you make my girl so happy i couldn’t me more excited 😍🔥😍❤️," Josephine Skriver wrote.

Sara Sampaio added, "😭😭😭😭😭😭 so happy for my parents ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you guys soooo much! Can’t wait for the parties 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽."

Tookes and Borrero, a director of international markets at Snapchat, started dating four years ago. She told Vogue that his proposal -- which occurred on Monday -- was a "complete surprise."

“He came downstairs to tell me to pack my bags for a surprise trip that we were leaving for in two hours," she revealed.

Tookes packed her bags, and hopped into a car, where Borrero blindfolded her. Their first stop was the place where they met: Rose Cafe in Venice, California -- before heading to the airport and boarding a plane.

"He knows me so well that he had Popeye’s catered -- I was in heaven! -- so we ate chicken tenders and drank champagne until we landed in Page, Arizona. Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly-like secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah. It was just us," she shared.

