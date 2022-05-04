Jason Aldean on If He and Carrie Underwood Will Collaborate Again (Exclusive)

Jason Aldean is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming new double album, Macon, Georgia, and the country star is opening up about his new music and some possible future collaborations.

ET is live in Nashville this week, and hosts Nischelle Turner and Rachel Smith spoke with the country singer at his restaurant, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, and he addressed whether or not he's planning on collaborating with Carrie Underwood again, after their single, "If I Didn't Love You," earned them an ACM Award for Single of The Year last month.

"I'm open to that!" Aldean said. "I mean, I'm always open to collaborating with anybody. I felt like, with this particular song, Carrie was the voice that I heard for this song."

According to Aldean, collaborations are often born from the music, not the other way around.

"We did a song with Miranda [Lambert] couple years back and you know it was more of a traditional kind of country thing that I heard Miranda on that song," he shared. "So I really feel like the songs dictate where you go with a duet partner."

"But I really enjoyed working with Carrie and if something comes up and we have a chance to do it again, and the song's right, I'm definitely in," he added.

"If I Didn't Love You" is also nominated for in categories at the upcoming CMT Music Awards, including Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year. Fans can check out the star-studded ceremony when it kicks off April 11 at 5 p.m. on CBS and Paramount

As for his forthcoming double album -- which marks his 10th studio album -- Aldean said he was interested in doing something different and all-encompassing.

"After nine albums, you try to figure out new ways to do things. Like we had never done a live album, we had never done a double album, and we've never done a greatest hits album," Aldean shared. "So its almost like a little bit of all that, you know, jumbled up into one record"

"It's also just almost like a thank you to everybody for allowing us to do this," he continued.

Aldean said he named the album Macon, Georgia, "after my hometown."

"That's where it all started for me, that's where I learned to play music and be an entertainer and learned how to do all this stuff," he reflected. "So for me it was kind of like full circle moment."

Macon, Georgia comes out April 22, and Aldean will be kicking off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour on July 15.