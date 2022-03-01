Jason Momoa Says He and Lisa Bonet Are 'Still Family' as He Supports Zoë Kravitz (Exclusive)

Momoa told ET's Rachel Smith that Bonet couldn't be at the premiere and he was there to show his support. He attended the premiere with his and Bonet's two kids, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

"We're just so proud," he said. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ... It's still family, you know?"

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

To the surprise of many fans, the Cosby Show star and Aquaman actor split in January after 16 years together and nearly five years of marriage. Now, almost two months later, a source tells ET that there's absolutely no bad blood between Momoa and Bonet.

"They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do," the source says.

Bonet and Momoa share their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, while 33-year-old actress Kravitz is the daughter Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

At the start of the year, the actors released a joint statement on social media, explaining their decision to part ways.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," read the post. "We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail ✨ J & L."

Bonet, 54, and Momoa, 42, continue to keep family first. On Monday, Momoa posted photos of himself with Channing Tatum, Kravitz's boyfriend, just before they were to watch The Batman together.

Gushing over his stepdaughter's role as Catwoman in the film, Momoa wrote in part, "CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz."

