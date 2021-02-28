Jay Cutler Is on Raya 'Just for Friends,' Source Says

Jay Cutler is single and ready to mingle. The former NFL player and Kristin Cavallari split in April 2020 after 10 years together. Now, a source tells ET that Cutler is on the celebrity dating app Raya.

"Jay is on Raya. His profile says he is, 'Here just for friends,'" the source tells ET.

Since Cavallari filed for divorce, the athlete was linked with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy. However, drama entailed when LeCroy seemingly claimed that Cutler had pursued her, posting screenshots of their text chains and a selfie with him. There were also rumors that Cavallari and Austen Kroll, LeCroy's ex and fellow Southern Charm star, may have had a fling

Amid the drama, Cavallari and Cutler both posted the same photo together to show their united front.

"The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that," they both wrote alongside their posts.

While the two are in the middle of their divorce, a source previously told ET that Cavallari and Cutler -- who are parents to 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 5-year-old Saylor -- "remain friends and are both single."

The source added, "They will always have each other’s back no matter what."