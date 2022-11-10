Jay Pharoah Says Pete Davidson Told Him the NSFW Secret to Dating So Many Famous Women

Jay Pharoah has his own thoughts on Pete Davidson's dating history. The former SNL cast member opened up about Davidson on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham this week.

"I praise Pete. I praise Pete," Pharoah said of the fellow SNL alum's impressive dating history. Most recently, Davidson broke things off with Kim Kardashian after nine months of highly publicized dating. Before that, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has also been in relationships with Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor.

"Hey man, it's Pete. There's something in the sauce. He got something, okay. He got something inside," Pharoah said.

The something in question? "It's his endowment. That's what he told me it is," Pharoah said.

"He was like, 'Yeah bro, it's like nine inches.' I was like, 'What? Word. Oh, snap we twins. That's crazy,'" Pharoah joked about his friend's supposed physical resemblance.

Host Jess Cagle was less convinced. "But is that the secret? Is that all it takes? Is that the secret?" he asked.



"I think Pete is just a sweet dude. He's sweet. He's vulnerable," Pharoah elaborated. "Unfortunately, he does have a lot of other problems physically he's got to deal with. So, you know, that's like a baby. You know what I mean? Like women might see that little, 'Oh, he's so cute. I'm gonna kiss him and then I'm gonna pull his pants off.' You know, that's, that's what they do."

Pharoah added that he was happy for his friend. "Hey, I'm proud of him. Whatever you doing, I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates' ex-wife, because she's still a billionaire. And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson's hit list. You know, he gonna be, he gonna be sleeping with the queen. If the queen was still alive, he would've slept with her."