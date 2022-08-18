Jay Shetty to Officiate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: What to Know About the Podcast Host

Shetty is a 34-year-old British-born former monk, who now works as a life and purpose coach. Page Six was first to report his involvement in Lopez and Affleck's second nuptials.

He's a best-selling author of 2020's Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day, a viral sensation, with his videos having amassed billions of views, and a celeb favorite, as he's interviewed everyone from Lili Reinhart to Matt Damon to Will Smith on his podcast, On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

In a 2020 interview with ET, Shetty gave couples and families tips on quarantining together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shetty, who married vegan chef Radhi Devlukia-Shetty in 2016, is no stranger to celeb weddings. He officiated Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's wedding last year.

As for the latest celeb couple's connection to Shetty, Lopez participated in a discussion with him last year on the debut episode of Coach Conversations. During the chat, Lopez opened up about how therapy had helped her and what she believes to be her purpose in life.

"My calling is to empower, inspire and entertain," she said. "Those are the things that I do and in entertaining, I hope I'm always empowering and inspiring people to be the best in whatever they want to do."

The conversation appeared as an episode of Shetty's podcast two months later. Then, as part of a press tour for Lopez's Marry Me, Shetty married four couples.

