Jeff Carson, Country Music Singer, Dead at 58

Country singer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 58.

Carson, born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, and began his musical career singing in church. He eventually made his way to Nashville, Tennessee, and began recording demos, including Tracy Byrd's “Walkin’ To Jerusalem," Tracy Lawrence's “I See it Now," Reba McEntire's “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter," Tim McGraw's “I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way," Faith Hill's “It Matters To Me," Mark Wills' “Places I’ve Never Been," and Diamond Rio's “Mirror Mirror."

In 1995, Carson got a recording contract at Curb Records, and “Yeah Buddy,” was released to radio. This was his first charting single and was followed up with "Not On Your Love," which went number one. The next song, "The Car," became a top-five hit, topping out at number two and won Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for Video of the Year. Carson had several other singles, including “Real Life (Was Never The Same Again)” from his album Real Life. In total, he achieved 14 charted singles on the Billboard chart.

In 2009, Carson retired from music and became a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, where he worked up until his death.