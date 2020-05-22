Jeffree Star Responds to Backlash Over 'Cremated' Makeup Palette

Jeffree Star is under fire yet again.

Ever since announcing the name of his new eyeshadow palette, "Cremated," the beauty vlogger has received plenty of backlash for choosing what some are calling an "insensitive" theme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"So ur gonna tell me Jeffree Star is releasing a palette called 'Cremated' during a global pandemic where thousands are dying?" one person tweeted, with another writing, "This is the most disrespectful s**t I've seen all week, seriously? casket ready, burial ground, a grave digger?"

In response, Star posted a 20-minute video to YouTube this week to defend himself. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder even sported a goth-themed makeup look created with the palette in the video, as a seemingly not-so-subtle clapback to the haters.

"Nothing ever comes from a bad place, so if you were thinking that, absolutely not," he explained. "My brand, I created this to make people smile. I created a brand for all the weirdos and the people that didn't really feel like they fit in, so in no way was this created to be offensive ever."

Star continued on, explaining that the palette had been in the works for over a year, and he had already delayed its release (now slated for May 22) by over a month.

"There were some people saying, 'Jeffree, it's a little weird timing, there's a lot going on in the world,'" he recalled. "But for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, you guys. My own father who passed away and my two dogs that passed away last year are all cremated and it is a tradition in my family."

Watch his full response below: