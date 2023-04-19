Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Share a Family Update During AMC Date Night (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton shared a lovely date night on Tuesday at the AMC Upfront red carpet. Though the actors are both attached to different AMC projects, they told ET that they were celebrating the night as a family.

"This is our first date in a really long time," Burton said. The two have been separated by busy work schedules, but were grateful for the opportunity to reunite over a shared network.

"They really care about our families," she said of AMC. "They know our kids. They know our life at the farm because we did Friday Night In With the Morgans, during the pandemic. Having a network that cares about our family unit makes it feel like a family unit at work as well."

Morgan agreed. "They give us a little bit of leeway," he said with a chuckle. "They give us a little leeway because they've met our kids."

Morgan's The Walking Dead: Dead City debuts on June 18 on AMC.

"The new trailer is super cool," Morgan said. "I don't think [the fans] are going to be disappointed. I think they're going to be really happy. There's a lot of speculation -- what's this relationship between Maggie and Negan? They're not getting married...I'll give that away."

Meanwhile, Burton is currently working on a new season of True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here, on SundanceTV, another division of the AMC family. She also made a guest appearance in an episode of TWD in 2021.

Despite their shared excitement for each other's projects, the couple's shows have yet to become a full family affair. The parents welcomed a son, Gus, in 2010 and later a daughter, George, in 2018. Gus appeared as a guest star on TWD in 2021 as well.

"They haven't seen, they've never seen Negan kill people," Morgan said, saying the children have only ever seen clips of the show.

"Mom as a zombie is not pleasing," Burton added.