Jenna Ortega Cast as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Netflix Series

Move over Christina Ricci, there’s a new Wednesday in town. Jenna Ortega has been cast in the title role of Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix live-action comedy series, Wednesday.

“New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice,” the You actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding a script for Wednesday.

DIrected by Tim Burton with creators Al Gough and Miles Millar serving as showrunners, the newest installment in the Addams Family franchise will focus on “one of the world’s most enduring pop cultural icons,” by bringing her back to TV in a standalone young adult, coming-of-age series. (Ricci, meanwhile, famously portrayed the character in the two '90s films focused on the family.)

According to Netflix, the eight-episode season “is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

After first breaking out on Disney, the actress has been taking on more and more mature projects, with roles in the Netflix series You, the upcoming installment of Scream, and the recent film The Fallout.

While promoting the latter, she reflected on how her fans have grown up with her. “I think that they're at an age where I think they’ll be able to respect maybe some of the jokes and references we make, but then also just the reality of it all and how it is an actual fear that they have to experience,” she told ET.

No matter what, “I don't think that it will in any way change their opinion or view of myself, because I’m still the same person -- just slightly older,” she noted.