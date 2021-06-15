Jennifer Aniston Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Bestie Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston is giving her bestie, Courteney Cox, a special birthday shout-out.

The actress, known for her iconic role as Monica Geller on Friends, turned 57 on Tuesday and was treated to a sweet message from her longtime pal. Aniston took to Instagram Story to share a sweet video in honor of Cox's birthday. Set to 50 Cent's "In Da Club," the video shows the two ladies holding hands in a throwback video. It then shows the two of them holding hands at the recent Friends reunion.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial," she wrote, adding, "Time flies when you're having fun."

Instagram Story

She also posted a selfie of the two, with Aniston writing, "Who loves ya baby."

Instagram Story

Cox's birthday comes just two days after she celebrated her daughter Coco's 17th birthday. To commemorate the day, she posted sweet throwbacks of her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter.

Meanwhile, fans most recently saw Aniston and Cox and the rest of the Friends cast reunite for their HBOMax special. It's been over 15 years since the show wrapped its 10th season in 2004. The former co-stars rehashed the show and their storylines and reminisced on their experiences behind the scenes.

"I think everyone is even more excited to have this experience having been locked in a home for so long, and going through this past year, which was extremely heartbreaking and hard just to endure," Aniston told ET of the special, noting the special had been delayed a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I think it's going to be an even more welcomed time for people to see it."

