Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Calls Her Out Over Dating Choices

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have 30 years of friendship behind them, so it's no surprise that the 56-year-old comedian likes to poke fun at the 54-year-old actress.

Aniston was on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she opened up about first meeting Sandler at a young age.

"[We've been friends for] over 30 years. We met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22," Aniston shared of Sandler.

She said that though she and "the Sand Man" don't give each other advice, she does get her fair share of grief from her pal.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?!' usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston quipped, imitating Sandler shouting, "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'"

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Aniston has previously been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and has had A-list romances with John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, and Tate Donovan.

On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, Aniston and Sandler -- who are currently starring in the Netflix sequel, Murder Mystery 2 -- spoke again about their friendship.

"We do love each other. We have fun together," Sandler said as Aniston agreed. "I've known this jokester a long time. She's just one of the funniest people I know."

Jennifer Aniston on working with @AdamSandler on their third movie together on "Murder Mystery 2": "We have been together for over 30 years, together as friends." pic.twitter.com/HqcmjNUeOB — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2023

Sandler also joked about the two recently attending Murder Mystery 2's premiere in Paris, France, at the Eiffel Tower.

"Being in Paris with Jennifer [Aniston], nothing is better if you are a famous person," Sandler quipped. "Literally it doesn't matter how famous you are, if Jennifer is there, nobody is looking at you. The whole place is like 'Jennifer! Jennifer!'"