Jennifer Garner Looks for Answers in Apple TV Plus' 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Mystery Thriller: First Look

Jennifer Garner is in search of the truth.

The actress stars in The Last Thing He Told Me, Apple TV+'s new limited series based on the best-selling novel by Laura Dave, revealing an official first look and the premiere date for the seven-part mystery drama: The first two episodes will drop Friday, April 14, with new episodes premiering weekly through May 19.

Created and adapted by Dave, the series -- executive produced by Reese Witherspoon -- follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband (Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.

In the first official photos, Garner has a lot on her mind as she holds a piece of paper in one image.

Apple TV+

In the other, she has her arms crossed as she looks over at her stepdaughter in an empty stadium.

Apple TV+

Co-created by Dave and Josh Singer, who are married, the series also stars Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

Witherspoon is an executive producer, alongside Garner, Dave, Singer and Lauren Neustadter. Olivia Newman directed the pilot episode.

The novel was published in May 2021 and reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. It remained on the list for more than one year.