Jennifer Grey Claims Ex-Fiancé Johnny Depp Was 'Crazy Jealous and Paranoid' During Their Romance

Before Winona Ryder, Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis or Amber Heard, there was Jennifer Grey. In her new memoir, Out of the Corner, Grey revisits one of her celebrity exes: Johnny Depp.

According to excerpts published by The Independent, Grey recalls her first date with the future Pirates of the Caribbean actor, reportedly a blind one set up by her agent in 1989. "We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our a**es off, took cigarette breaks midcourse," she reportedly writes. The Dirty Dancing star describes the then 21 Jump Street breakout star as "so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…"

Grey further divulges that Depp proposed to her within two weeks after they first met. The engaged pair went on to play house with a puppy named Lulu. "She was our practice baby," Grey says of the dog, "and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town."

At the time, Grey claims, “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops."

"He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone," she further alleges. "I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street." ET has reached out to Depp's team for comment. Depp is currently in the midst of a defamation trial against Heard.

According to Grey, she ultimately ended the engagement just before her 29th birthday. Why? The Independent reports the split happened after Depp left for a meeting -- only not to return or contact her for hours afterward.

Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp on June 17, 1989. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

While the romance was short-lived, it was, as Grey told People, "a f**king bonfire."

"It was literally like, 'Are you f**cking kidding me? Are you f**cking kidding me? I've never seen a guy like this,'" she said.

Referencing her previous relationship with Matthew Broderick -- the couple was in a car crash that killed two people -- Grey added, "And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, 'Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the s**t I just went through.'"