Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal

Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!

"Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people that is here daily, working day-to-day, working like nobody's business to pull this show together so that I can come out here and just be Jennifer. And I am so grateful..." the singer exclaims during Wednesday's show, tearing up as she speaks to the audience.

"And then I come out here and look at every one of you and to see the people come together on one accord and positivity, that is a dream and a goal of mine," she adds. "So to you and the viewers at home, I wanted to say thank you for giving me your heart. I love you so much I really do. Thank you all for letting me into your homes, into your lives. You bless us just as much."

She briefly burst into song, singing, "We made it," before announcing, "Y'all, The Jennifer Hudson Show got renewed for season 2!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted on Sept. 12 and, according to Warner Bros. Discovery, debuted as the 2022-23 season’s no. 1 new first-run series for the premiere week with households and total viewers. It is also the no. 1 new first-run strip this 2022-2023 season in average weekly reach, reaching a 5.2 million total P2+ weekly viewers on average.

"Jennifer is an incredible talent and can literally accomplish anything she sets her sights on," Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said in a statement. "This show is second to none because of her and all of the talented producers and crew who work daily to make every single episode special. A season two pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay."

"Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level," Hudson said. "I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can't wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

"From day 1, we've had the best of the best here - a great host in Jennifer, amazing producers, terrific guests, and some of the best television station partners in America," added David Decker, President of Content Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery. "When all that comes together - it's a hit."

The Jennifer Hudson Show isn't the only talk show to get renewed on Tuesday. Fox announced that it has renewed Sherri Shepherd's program, Sherri, for two more years.