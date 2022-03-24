Jennifer Hudson's Ex David Otunga Is Selling Her Engagement Ring for $45,000

Jennifer Hudson’s ex-fiancé, David Otunga, is selling her engagement ring. The former professional wrestler has listed the sparkler on the website IDoNowIDont.com, which specializes in reselling jewelry.

In a statement to ET, Mara Opperman, co-founder of IDoNowIDont.com, confirmed the sale. "IDoNowIDont.com is selling Jennifer Hudson's former engagement ring,” Opperman said. "Neil Lane was commissioned to design this one-of-a-kind bauble specifically for Hudson. The round brilliant beauty weighs almost 5 carats and is currently listed at $45,000.”

On the site, the ring is listed as a VIP sale. In the description, it is noted that Neil Lane was commissioned by Otunga to design the one-of-a-kind sparkler. The ring was the same one that was worn when the songstress accepted her GRAMMY Award from Whitney Houston and performed in 2009. According to the site, the ring is also one of the “most sought after celebrity engagement rings.”

The ring is also GIA Certified and comes with official certification documents signed by Neil Lane. IDoNowIDont and Otunga both plan to donate proceeds from the ring to charitable organizations.

Hudson, 40, and Otunga, 41, got engaged in 2008. The pair, who are parents to David Otunga Jr., ended their relationship in 2017, after 10 years.

At the time, Hudson confirmed the split that came with a protective order, via her rep, to ET. “Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the “Spotlight” singer’s rep said at the time.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son," the rep added. "Please respect her privacy at this time.”

Otunga’s rep also confirmed the split with his own statement. “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," the statement read. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child."

"[Mr.] Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now," the statement continued, claiming that the order of protection is "meritless."