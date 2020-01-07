Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Complete the 'World of Dance' Challenge: See Their Moves!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are showing off their moves! The engaged pair took to Instagram on Tuesday to wow with their epic skills while completing the #WorldOfDanceAgain challenge to the tune of Lopez's 2012 track, "Dance Again."

In the incredible video, which was promoting Lopez's show, World of Dance, Rodriguez does his best to keep up with his fiancée as they jump, shake their hips, twirl and kick.

Lopez was complementary of Rodriguez's moves, writing, "Machos got moves!!!!"

Rodriguez on the other hand wasn't so thrilled with his efforts, joking, "You know what they say, practice makes perfect! Or in this case, practice makes it not as bad!!"

"I’m thankful to have the best teacher to help me with my #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge!" he added.

The couple will put their dancing skills to the test when they tie the knot. In fact, when ET spoke to Lopez back in May she teased what their first dance as husband and wife would look like.

"Well, I know a lot of different styles. Knowing me, it will be a big production of some sort," Lopez told ET's Keltie Knight, jokingly adding that she's going to have fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough come out, too. "I don't know what it will be yet."

The couple's dance video came shortly after they delivered a virtual speech to New York City's class of 2020. In the uplifting keynote address, Lopez and Rodriguez encouraged the graduates to continue learning, get involved, and vote in the upcoming elections.

"Years from now, remember 2020 as the year when everything started to change and the year that you started on your journey to making sure that it did," Lopez said.

Watch the video below for more on their speech.