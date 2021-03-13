Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Remain a Couple and 'Working Through Things,' Source Says

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to work on their relationship.

"Jennifer and Alex remain a couple," a source tells ET on Saturday. "Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things."

The source adds that, "There is no third party involved. She's currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."

The news comes just a day after multiple sources confirmed to ET that the entertainer and the former New York Yankee called off their engagement and split after four years. J.Lo and A-Rod got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. They later postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year rumors surfaced that Rodriguez had been talking to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. Speculation first swirled during Southern Charm's reunion episode, when Craig Conover accused LeCroy of flying "to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." LeCroy immediately denied doing so. She and Rodriguez were later connected by tabloids, with claims circulating that he had previously liked one of her Instagram posts.

A source previously told ET that "Alex Rodriguez never met Madison and doesn’t know her," while LeCroy told Page Six that she and Rodriguez "never met up," but did claim they'd "spoken on the phone."

ET previously reached out to Rodriguez and LeCroy for comment.

In an interview with Allure last month, Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez participated in therapy amid quarantine.

"It has been actually really good," Lopez said of quarantine. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

Just a couple weeks ago, Rodriguez expressed on social media how much he missed Lopez while she's filming Shotgun Wedding. The two later reunited when he visited her.