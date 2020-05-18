Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share Photos Cuddling at Home Amid Quarantine

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are encouraging fans to appreciate their time with loved ones amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two both took to social media over the weekend, sharing inspiring messages about holding each other closer during difficult times.

J.Lo shared black-and-white pics of her and her fiancé cuddled up close and reading The New York Times with the headline "Job Losses Soar, U.S. Virus Cases Top World."

"When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them," she captioned the post, using the hashtags "LifeIsPrecious," "Grateful" and "#SundayMood."

Rodriguez shared a similar photo to his own account, writing, "The biggest benefit to spending so much time at home is being with family."

"Sometimes we get so busy in our lives, it's easy to lose sight of how important family time is to all of us. Don't let this time pass by without making the most of it," he continued. "Hug your loved ones. Every day. Relax ... together. Laugh ... together. Smile ... together. Be ... together. ❤️"

Late last month, ET spoke with Rodriguez about how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the couple's wedding plans. The former MLB star said he and Lopez have been coordinating with their reps to try and figure out how to proceed over the next few weeks.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," he shared, adding that the meeting touched on everything from wedding plans to "going on tour next summer" or even movie projects that they might have in the works. "It's such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively."

"At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home," he added. "We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together."

Hear more from Rodriguez's ET interview in the video below.