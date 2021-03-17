Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Spotted Kissing in the Dominican Republic After Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spending some quality time together. Amid rumors over the weekend that the two had split after four years together, the former New York Yankee flew to the Dominican Republic to be with the 51-year-old entertainer.

Lopez, who is currently filming her movie, Shotgun Wedding, and Rodriguez were photographed kissing and cozying up. In the snaps shared by Daily Mail, Lopez is lounging outside of her room in a white robe as she's greeted by her fiancé. He then takes off his face mask and gives her a number of kisses. They are also seen sitting at a patio table together and looking at a laptop.

The photos come after a source told ET that the pair is "still engaged," adding, "like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties." The source added their kids hope they can work things out.

"Both J.Lo and A-Rod's kids definitely want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail," the source said. "Their kids have grown to be so close and they are all hoping for the best. They still love each other and remain together."

Rodriguez told TMZ on Saturday that he's "not single" and then tagged Lopez in his Instagram Stories the following day, writing, "New week. New day. Onward, upward."

As for J.Lo, she shared a TikTok that included a series of screenshots from recent headlines, including one report that claimed she and Rodriguez had called off their engagement.

See more on their relationship in the video below.